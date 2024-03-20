11 time WWE champion plans to create history at WrestleMania XL

A former WWE champion has revealed his plans to create history at the upcoming WrestleMania XL premium live event. The superstar in question is The New Day's Xavier Woods.

On the March 18 edition of Monday Night RAW, The New Day defeated the team of Alpha Academy's Otis and Akira Tozawa in a qualifying match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania XL. The other teams that have qualified for the Six-Pack Ladder Match thus far are Awesome Truth and #DIY.

Following the win, Xavier Woods took to X (formerly Twitter) to make a bold claim for The Show of Shows. He shared multiple pictures from their win last night on RAW, claiming that The New Day plans to add another title reign to their legacy:

"This year at mania we plan on adding another title reign to the legacy of the New Day.," he wrote.

The New Day is one of the most successful tag teams in the WWE history. The trio of Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and Big E share seven SmackDown and four RAW Tag Team Championship reigns among themselves. Woods and Kingston have also won the NXT Tag Team Titles once.

WWE Superstar claims Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston refuse to replace Big E

The third member of the iconic tag team, Big E, was sidelined due to a neck injury in 2022. The former WWE Champion has yet to make his return. However, his teammates have constantly refused to replace the veteran performer with another name.

While speaking to WhatCulture Wrestling, Big E revealed he is open to The New Day temporarily getting a stand-in member. However, he further stated that Woods and Kingston have stressed they want the original trio to remain unchanged:

"I'm not around and I told those guys too, as long as I'm out, please don't feel like you're beholden to me. My voice comes on at the beginning of the song every time, and I'm not around, and I don't know if that's fair to those guys, and hey, if you need a fill-in with a third, feel free to, but they're always, so adamant about like, 'Nah, nah, nah. This is the group' and I appreciate them dearly for that…," said Big E.

The New Day would love to add another title reign to their already illustrious career at The Show of Shows. With three teams already qualified, it remains to be seen which two teams will join the qualified teams and the champions, The Judgment Day on the Grandest Stage of Them All.