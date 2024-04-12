11-year-old footage of Seth Rollins' eerie prediction about Cody Rhodes' future resurfaces online [WATCH]

An old clip of Seth Rollins' prediction about Cody Rhodes' future in wrestling has recently resurfaced on social media.

The American Nightmare made a surprise return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 after leaving AEW. He collided with The Visionary at the event, which turned into a long feud that produced two more incredible matches on TV. Fast forward to 2024, and they joined forces to take on Roman Reigns and The Rock in the main event of WrestleMania XL Night 1. On Night 2, Rollins delivered on his promise by being Cody's shield.

A fan recently took to social media to share a clip of Seth Rollins heaping praise on Cody Rhodes in 2012. They competed in a triple threat match at an NXT live event in September of that year, which also included Kassius Ohno (aka Chris Hero). After the bout, the former World Heavyweight Champion cut a promo in the ring where he proclaimed that Cody is the future of the business. That's not the only eerie part, as Rollins also said that he hoped he'd play a part in that future.

"Cody Rhodes is the future of the business. I'd like to think that I'd play a little part in that future too," said Rollins.

Check out the full clip below:

4,222 days after that promo, Seth and Cody stood shoulder to shoulder in the main event of The Grandest Stage of Them All. Everything that Rollins said in 2012 came true in 2024.

Vince Russo thinks WWE dropped the ball with the way Seth Rollins' exit was handled

The Visionary sustained an injury at WrestleMania XL, and he's expected to be out of action for some time. He played a major role in Cody Rhodes winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Vince Russo stated that WWE dropped the ball with how they booked Seth Rollins' exit. He said:

"Rollins is you know gonna take a little time off. Probably both Rollins and Becky okay. But bro what they should have done is before Rollins took time off, there should have been some kind of a verbal exchange between him and Cody. Seth Rollins' story should be, bro I had your back and I protected you and I was your shield and quite frankly, I benefitted nothing from that. As a matter of fact, not only did I benefit nothing, I lost my title. So you basically owe me. Give us that before he goes away! Then you know bro whenever he comes back you know Seth is gunning for Cody," said Russo.

After Seth Rollins returns to WWE, it'll be interesting to see whether he'll challenge Cody for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

