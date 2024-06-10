11-year veterans handed shocking loss; haven't won major WWE match in 1684 days

Several WWE Superstars have been through infamous losing streaks in their careers. However, a tag team of veteran stars with 11 years of wrestling experience recently got a humiliating extension to their losing streak at NXT Battleground.

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows make a dominant force in the WWE locker room. The O.C. members competed for the NXT Tag Team Championship against Nathan Frazer and Axiom at the NXT Battleground. However, the duo lost the match despite pushing the champions to their limit.

Notably, their record for major Premium Live Event wins remains at zero, with this loss across two tenures in WWE spanning 1684 days. The last win secured by Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson came at the 2019 Crown Jewel’s World Cup Tag Team Turmoil match.

The O.C. members were on a mission to show the NXT locker room who the original fighters were. However, they ended up losing a vital match despite one of their opponents, Axiom, being injured.

The loss hits harder for Gallows and Anderson since they had taken the fight to Axiom and Fraser and badgered them several times. They even attacked the NXT Tag Team Champs last week while they were engaging with fans and selling their merchandise. In fact, they attacked them after losing a fair match on May 21, 2024.

It would be interesting to see which direction the veterans take to get back to their winning ways.

