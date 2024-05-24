Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows warn "all these main roster nerds;" challenge top WWE champions

WWE NXT currently features some rogue superstars, with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows being the latest ones. The duo unsuccessfully challenged Nathan Frazer and Axiom for the NXT Tag Team Championship on the May 21 episode of the white and gold show.

Despite a clean loss, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson didn’t take their defeat gracefully. They attacked the champions after the match ended. After they blew off some steam on the champions, the duo left.

WWE added a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) showcasing a video where backstage interviewer Sarah Schreiber caught up with the duo before they left. When asked why they assaulted the champions, The O.C. members took the mic and explained:

“Of course, Sarah. We are NXT. We came here to cleanse NXT of all these main roster nerds. And that's exactly what we've done. Nathan, Axiom, you boys better lace up tight. Right, Machine Gun?" said Luke Gallows.

Anderson took over from Gallows and continued talking about the team’s intentions on WWE NXT.

"We get it; you're bumbling your words as you run, walk up, and talk to two living, breathing rockstars. We're about to get into a big, huge truck, and we're going home, and then we're going to Las Vegas. And we're going to take the NXT Tag Team Championships. Are you coming? God, I love it when you talk,” added Karl Anderson.

With this assault, The O.C. has joined Gallus as another unstable group wreaking havoc and attacking NXT champions.

The unprecedented destruction of top WWE NXT stars

The villainous faction of Gallus, headed by Joe Coffey, has returned to NXT. On the May 21, 2024, episode of the show, Coffey interrupted a promo where Trick Williams was exchanging words with the Meta-Four.

While he kept the WWE NXT Champion engaged in conversation, Coffey's teammates surrounded him and started to attack him.

The NXT Champion did receive momentary help from Je’Von Evans, but he was also overpowered by Gallus and was beaten alongside Trick Williams. Before attacking him, Joe Coffey fought in a Triple Threat match against Josh Briggs and Wes Lee for the NXT North American Championship.

Notably, the head of Gallus gained the opportunity by ambushing Briggs, Lee, and Ivar backstage the previous week. The attack severely injured the spine of the Viking Raider, and doctors haven’t given any specific date for his recovery.

It will be interesting to see the result of all this carnage caused by the heel faction and if Joe Coffey acquires the North American Title, the WWE NXT Title, or both.

