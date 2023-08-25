12-time champion sends a message to Edge after he breaks silence regarding his future

Edge recently took to Twitter to comment on his pro wrestling future after competing in the "last" match of his current WWE contract. The statement from The Rated-R Superstar caught the attention of his long-time friend Sheamus.

On a recent edition of SmackDown in Toronto, Edge faced Sheamus in an instant classic. He defeated The Celtic Warrior, and during the post-match celebration, the two men embraced each other.

Taking to Twitter, Sheamus responded to the Hall of Famer's statement about his current equation with WWE. Following their match on SmackDown, the 12-time champion handed his shillelagh to the Canadian star. He referenced the same in his tweet, as you can view below:

"LOANED Edge my shillelagh at the end so he could stay standing & say his bit… haven’t seen it since. So cops? Small claims? The Mounties??" wrote Sheamus.

Edge briefly talked about his match against Sheamus from WWE SmackDown

Edge's recent statement on Twitter cleared the air regarding his relationship with WWE following a recent report from PWTorch. The news outlet suggested that the Stamford-based company had turned down The Rated-R Superstar's request for a contract extension.

The multi-time world champion claimed that there were no hard feelings between him and the company and that he had a deal sitting in his inbox.

"There's nothing going on. There are no hard feelings between me and WWE. I love WWE. It's my dream gig. It's all I ever wanted to do. I didn't come at them with some crazy contract or anything. They didn't deny me. I have a contract extension sitting in my inbox. I just don't know what to do. The first time I had to retire, it was forced. This time, the choice is a lot harder. WWE gave me that night Friday night in Toronto, and it was the best night of my career."

The Rated-R Superstar further spoke about his match against Sheamus, which took place in Canada.

"A lot of people will say, 'You should retire at WrestleMania,' but it's not their career. Friday night was really special for me. I don't know if that can be topped, to be perfectly honest. If we think we can, then great. I need to sit with it. Just know, whatever it is that I do, whether it's Percy Jackson or wrestling or sitting in my rocking chair, it's because I'm having fun and having fun at this stage in my life, and raising my kids are the two most important things. I hope that clears things up."

It now remains to be seen if Edge re-signs with WWE or if he ends up retiring from professional wrestling.

