12-time champions return to RAW after 5 months and crush The Viking Raiders

The Viking Raiders' feud with The Alpha Academy seems to have ended, with the latter turning face. Erik and Ivar held an open challenge this week on RAW, and it was accepted by none other than the returning 12-time champions, The New Day.

It was previously reported on Fightful Select that The New Day was scheduled to return for a segment with The Viking Raiders and a post-match promo. Minneapolis fans were surprised when The New Day's music hit.

Kofi Kingston didn't seem to miss a beat despite being out for nearly five months after ankle surgery. He played a big role as he took out Erik, with Xavier Woods getting the pin over Ivar.

They announced their return to the tag team division backstage on RAW, meeting the new backstage interviewer, Jackie Redmond. It will be interesting to see their impact upon their return.

It looks like the Undisputed Tag Team Titles won't be defended for a while. Kevin Owens suffered a legitimate injury causing him to miss SummerSlam. At the same time, Sami Zayn had a swollen elbow on RAW and was replaced by Shinsuke Nakamura after being taken out by JD McDonagh, who was looking to get in the good graces of The Judgment Day.

