12-time WWE champion pays tribute to John Cena

A 12-time WWE champion paid tribute to John Cena on social media. The name in question is The New Day's Xavier Woods.

Cena is one of the biggest names in the pro wrestling world. The Cenation Leader was the face of World Wrestling Entertainment for more than a decade. His latest run came in 2023, where he selflessly put over young talent in the Stamford-based promotion, including Solo Sikoa, who is now the leader of The Bloodline.

Meanwhile, Xavier Woods has also made a massive name in WWE by winning several titles, including the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships as part of The New Day.

Woods recently posted on X/Twitter to pay tribute to John Cena with a screenshot of the 16-time World Champion's song, Right Now, which was a part of his hit album, You Can't See Me.

The New Day member claimed the 2005 song was still a major hit in 2024.

"Just a reminder that this song[Right Now] still bangs," he wrote.

Matt Morgan said WWE's booking of a top star has not been good since his win over John Cena

During a recent edition of the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan said that he believed Austin Theory has the potential to become one of the biggest stars in WWE.

Morgan also mentioned that the Stamford-based promotion has not booked Theory properly since his win over John Cena at WrestleMania.

"So everyone's going to say, I'm guessing most people are going to say either Bron [Breakker] or Trick [Williams], I believe it's Austin Theory. I do. They're not using him right, right now. They dropped the ball big time after that Cena WrestleMania win (...) I'm taking all that out of it because you're asking me who has the highest potential? It should be him. It should be him," said Morgan.

Many fans want John Cena to return to WWE and win his 17th World Championship. It will be interesting to see what the Hollywood megastar plans for his future in professional wrestling.

