WWE dropped the ball with 3-time champion, says veteran, after a massive win over John Cena

WWE has created several notable stars in the company after John Cena left for a full-time career as a Hollywood A-Lister. However, a veteran recently stated that the company fumbled a multi-time champion after a feud with The Leader of Cenation.

WWE is filled with stars of tomorrow, as many have been trying to make a name for themselves in the industry. One such star is Austin Theory, who received multiple opportunities under the previous regime. However, TNA veteran Matt Morgan believes the company dropped the ball after a high-profile feud with John Cena.

Speaking on Gigantic Pop, Matt Morgan was asked which star has the highest ceiling among Austin Theory, Bron Breakker, Trick Williams, and Carmelo Hayes. The veteran picked the current WWE Tag Team Champion and said the company dropped the ball after Theory defeated John Cena at WrestleMania 39.

"So everyone's going to say, I'm guessing most people are going to say either Bron [Breakker] or Trick [Williams], I believe it's Austin Theory. I do. They're not using him right, right now. They dropped the ball big time after that Cena WrestleMania win (...) I'm taking all that out of it because you're asking me who has the highest potential? It should be him. It should be him," said Morgan. (From 45: 28 to 45:59)

Multi-time WWE Champion names Austin Theory as the next breakout star

Austin Theory shifted his focus to the tag team division after losing the United States Championship to Rey Mysterio on WWE SmackDown. A-Town Down and Grayson Waller worked together for months before winning gold at The Grandest Stage of Them All in Philadelphia.

Later, the duo became the new WWE Tag Team Champions of the Modern Era and successfully defended the titles against Street Profits. Speaking on Adam's Apple, Randy Orton spoke highly of the star and believes he's the next breakout star in the promotion.

"My eyes are on Austin Theory, and I think, not only from a talent standpoint, you know he's got a great look. He's gotten better and better on the mic. The more opportunities he has, I think, the more he'll thrive. I've talked to the guy, and he's on the level. When I was his age, I was nothing like him. He's way more mature than I was."

The Viper and Theory have locked horns on multiple occasions heading into WrestleMania XL.

