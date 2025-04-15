12-time WWE champion sends a message to Jey Uso ahead of WrestleMania; puts him on notice

Jey Uso was recently put on notice by multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion and New Day member Xavier Woods. Both stars will be in action at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Jey will challenge Gunther at WrestleMania 41 for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Meanwhile, The New Day will be in action against The War Raiders, whom they will challenge for the WWE World Tag Team Championship.

On Instagram, Woods shared a clip of him bench pressing without a spotter. This was a response to Jey uploading a story where he was bench pressing while Bron Breakker spotted The Yeet Master.

"@uceyjucey Thought he was doing something," wrote Woods.

Ad

Trending

Check out a screengrab of Woods' Instagram Story below.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Woods has held the WWE and NXT Tag Team titles in the past. He is a 12-time champion in the promotion.

Gunther opened up about not headlining WrestleMania 41 with Jey Uso

Despite winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match, Jey Uso won't headline WrestleMania 41 with Gunther. The WWE World Heavyweight Championship will be defended on Night One, but the main event will see Roman Reigns in action against CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match.

Ad

On The Ariel Helwani Show, The Ring General said he doesn't try to worry about things that are not in his control.

"Of course, I see stuff, but I actively try to stop myself from worrying about it," Gunther said. "I can't control it anyway. I can do my best, and I will do my best. Doesn't matter where I would be on the card. I would give my best. In the weeks leading up to it, I will give my best, and it doesn't change anything."

Ad

Ad

Gunther won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2024 by dethroning Damian Priest. He has successfully defended the title against top names, including Randy Orton and Finn Balor, who played a vital role in his victory over Priest.

Jey Uso has the opportunity to win his first WWE World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More