12-time WWE champion sends a message to Jey Uso ahead of WrestleMania; puts him on notice

Jey Uso was recently put on notice by multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion and New Day member Xavier Woods. Both stars will be in action at WrestleMania 41.
Jey will challenge Gunther at WrestleMania 41 for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Meanwhile, The New Day will be in action against The War Raiders, whom they will challenge for the WWE World Tag Team Championship.
On Instagram, Woods shared a clip of him bench pressing without a spotter. This was a response to Jey uploading a story where he was bench pressing while Bron Breakker spotted The Yeet Master.
"@uceyjucey Thought he was doing something," wrote Woods.
Check out a screengrab of Woods' Instagram Story below.
Woods has held the WWE and NXT Tag Team titles in the past. He is a 12-time champion in the promotion.
Gunther opened up about not headlining WrestleMania 41 with Jey Uso
Despite winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match, Jey Uso won't headline WrestleMania 41 with Gunther. The WWE World Heavyweight Championship will be defended on Night One, but the main event will see Roman Reigns in action against CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match.
On The Ariel Helwani Show, The Ring General said he doesn't try to worry about things that are not in his control.
"Of course, I see stuff, but I actively try to stop myself from worrying about it," Gunther said. "I can't control it anyway. I can do my best, and I will do my best. Doesn't matter where I would be on the card. I would give my best. In the weeks leading up to it, I will give my best, and it doesn't change anything."
Gunther won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2024 by dethroning Damian Priest. He has successfully defended the title against top names, including Randy Orton and Finn Balor, who played a vital role in his victory over Priest.
Jey Uso has the opportunity to win his first WWE World Championship at WrestleMania 41.