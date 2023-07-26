12-time WWE champion has seven-word reaction to extremely dangerous spot in resurfaced video

A WWE Hall of Famer recently shared a seven-word message to a recently resurfaced video from the Attitude Era. The superstar is none other than Stone Cold Steve Austin.

During his time in the company, Austin became a six-time WWF (WWE) Champion, a two-time Intercontinental Champion, a four-time Tag Team Champion, and won the Royal Rumble thrice.

In a resurfaced video from SummerSlam 1999, Triple H, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Mankind collided in a Triple Threat match for the WWE Championship. Even though Hall of Famer Mick Foley took home the title, it was the 58-year-old legend who stole the show.

During the match, Stone Cold went to trash-talk Shane McMahon but got caught up in the ropes as he stood on the bottom rope. He had to be helped out of his dangerous predicament by Triple H, as he could have easily landed on his head and neck.

The WWE Hall of Famer took to Twitter to share that it was a "rough night."

"Was a rough night at the office!" Steve Austin wrote.

He added that those were "good times."

"😂😂 Good times."

Brian Pillman Jr. wants to retire Stone Cold Steve Austin at WWE WrestleMania

Brian Pillman and Steve Austin share a history from their time in the 1990s as they were part of a tag team known as The Hollywood Blonds. Pillman, unfortunately, passed away in 1997. His son, Brian Pillman Jr., has been carrying on his legacy. The star recently left AEW.

In a recent interview on Captain's Corner virtual signing, Brian Pillman Jr. was asked about having a WrestleMania match. The 29-year-old star expressed his desire to retire The Texas Rattlesnake at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

"I gotta retire Steve Austin. If anybody's gonna do it, it's gonna be his best friend's son, you know? His long-time friend's son. So I think that should be a moment for me and who knows? Maybe bring out the Varsity Blonds vest for that match."

Pillman's contract with AEW recently expired, and now he is a free agent. The latest reports suggest that the star is set to potentially sign with WWE. It remains to be seen whether a match between him and Stone Cold is on the cards.

