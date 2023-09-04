12-time WWE champion takes a shot at Gunther before title defense on RAW

A 12-time WWE champion recently took a dig at the current Intercontinental Champion Gunther before his title defense on RAW. The star in question is Sheamus.

The Ring General and The Celtic Warrior have faced each other twice for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Once in a singles bout, and once in a triple threat match, which included Drew McIntyre as well. Even though Gunther came out victorious in both matches, Sheamus and McIntyre were praised highly for their hard-hitting performances.

Recently, Wrestle Features took to Twitter to post a few photos from their singles match with a caption in which they praised the quality of the match.

"One year ago today, [Gunther] & [Sheamus] collided in an all-time classic for the Intercontinental Title. What a match."

The Celtic Warrior was quick to notice the post. He hilariously replied with an edited photo of the Imperium leader, and a caption that indicated Gunther misses banger matches alongside him.

You can check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Sheamus has already won the WWE Championship thrice, the World Heavyweight Championship once, the United States Championship thrice, and the Tag Team Championship five times. However, he is yet to win the Intercontinental Championship.

Dutch Mantell doesn't believe WWE Superstar Gunther should be dethroned by Chad Gable

Gunther is currently in a heated feud with Chad Gable. The latter has already won against the Imperium leader once on RAW, but the title did not change hands, as it was a win by count-out. They are now set to face off again on this week's episode of the red brand.

Recently on an episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran said that Gable shouldn't be the one to dethrone the Intercontinental Champion.

"I don't know who should dethrone him. Who is the kid that he worked with on RAW? Chad Gable? If he got dethroned, the thinking is that whoever dethrones him will go on a long line of wins. It has been known you can lose a title one week, and the same guy can get it back on the next show. But just because Gunther loses doesn't mean he can't gain it back. But I don't think he needs to lose it to Chad Gable. I really don't."

Fans believe if 'Master' Gable won't be able to win the title, then Sheamus should be the one to get another chance at finally winning the IC title. Only time will tell if WWE will make that happen or not.

Who do you think should win the IC title, Sheamus or Chad Gable? Let us know in the comments section below.