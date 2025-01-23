12-time WWE champion vows to win the Intercontinental Championship from Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker has barked his way to the top of WWE RAW as the Intercontinental Champion following his move to the brand. Recently, Sheamus vowed to win the workhorse title in Texas at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Sheamus has done it all in WWE and wants to put the final asterisk in his illustrious career in the Stamford-based promotion by capturing the Intercontinental Championship, which he has never won in his entire career. He has held four World Titles, three US Championships, and five tag team titles.

In an interview on WWE Deutschland, the veteran was asked what it meant to get a one-on-one match for the Intercontinental Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event. The former 12-time champion said it meant a lot and vowed to defeat Bron Breakker and bring the title home.

Trending

"I mean, the stars are aligned, right? It has to. This is it; it's all or nothing for me on Saturday. I've got a one-on-one opportunity, a great opportunity at Saturday Night's Main Event. The plan is to go and take that last title. There's one title missing, and that's the Intercontinental Championship," Sheamus said. [From 31:40 to 32:10]

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

Sheamus wants to become the ultimate WWE Grand Slam Champion after defeating Bron Breakker

A Grand Slam moniker is very common among veterans in Titanland. The title states a superstar has won every championship in the company, but Sheamus has yet to do that in the Stamford-based promotion. He has never won the Intercontinental Championship.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, the veteran stated he wants to become the ultimate Grand Slam Champion in the promotion, as he's won a King of the Ring Tournament, Money in the Bank contract, Royal Rumble Match, and the Elimination Chamber Match.

"Ultimate Grand Slam Champion. It's basically the first one to win everything. It's true King of the Ring as well is in there, Rumble, all the rest of them. Jesus. I was almost one of the longest reigning World Heavyweight Champions too but Big Show messed that up, but I was close. I think I'm like the third longest, whatever," Sheamus said. [H/T: CVV]

It'll be interesting to see if Sheamus can win the Intercontinental Championship in 2025.

If you use the quote from the first part of this article, please credit WWE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback