12-time WWE tag team champion comments on Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso's win at Fastlane 2023; teases potential challenge

A former tag team champion has commented on Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso's big win at WWE Fastlane 2023 and teased a potential challenge in the future. The name in question is Xavier Woods.

Woods has been part of one of the most successful tag teams in WWE history, The New Day, for several years now. Together with his stablemates, he has won the tag titles an astounding 12 times.

One of his long-time rivals, Jey Uso teamed with Cody Rhodes to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against The Judgment Day tonight at WWE Fastlane. After a long and brutal match, a miscommunication between Damian Priest and JD McDonagh allowed Cody and Jey to win their first tag titles as a team.

Following the win, Xavier Woods took to social media to send a message to the newly crowned tag champions. He even teased a potential challenge in the future with a GIF.

"Jey and Cody are the new tag champs! Congrats boys."

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

It looks like Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso already have a few challengers gunning for them. Following the match, Ivar also took to social media to show that he was also keeping his eyes on the new tag champions.

What did you make of Xavier Woods' message? Sound off in the comments section below.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.