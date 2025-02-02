12-year veteran announces she has officially joined WWE

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble was a night full of surprise returns and debuts, thanks to the Head of Creative, Triple H. Among them was Jordynne Grace, who made a shocking appearance in the 30-Woman battle royal.

The 28-year-old wrestler has been heavily linked with the sports entertainment juggernaut since leaving TNA in early January. Nick Khan reportedly confirmed their newest signing during a Town Hall meeting at WWE HQ a few days before the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

The rumors turned out to be true as Grace entered the match at number 19. She made quite an impression as not only eliminated Jaida Parker but also hit Piper Niven with a a Death Valley Driver.

Trending

The former TNA Impact Knockouts Champion survived for over 20 minutes in the match before being thrown over the top rope by Giulia.

This marked Jordynne Grace's official WWE debut, having last appeared on the main roster in the Royal Rumble in 2024 while still under a TNA contract. She had a few matches in NXT in 2024 before she left TNA last month.

After the show, she updated her bio on X (formerly Twitter), where she now refers to herself as a WWE Superstar. This confirms she has officially joined the Stamford-based promotion.

Check out the screenshot below:

Expand Tweet

Despite failing to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match, Jordynne Grace has put the entire locker room on notice.

She has been in the wrestling business since 2012. It's no secret that her addition will add a lot of depth to the female roster and bring new eyeballs to the product.

With Elimination Chamber slated to be the next premium live event and the last stop before WrestleMania 41, it will be interesting to see how Grace will be booked on the main roster.

Will she step up against Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley? Only time will tell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback