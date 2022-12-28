Current NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez made a bold statement on the latest episode of the show, just days after beating Mandy Rose for the title.

Perez won the title on the December 13, 2022, episode of NXT after defeating The Golden Goddess in the main event to end her 413-day reign. Following an unexpected loss, Mandy Rose was allegedly released by WWE due to content posted on her FanTime account.

The newly crowned champion was interviewed in a backstage segment on the latest episode of the show. Talking about her time as the champion, Roxanne Perez stated that she is yet to reach the levels of the previous NXT Women's Champions.

Perez even boldly claimed that all former NXT Women's Champions would someday be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

"I mean, have you seen the talent in this locker room? You look at the list of past champions, and every single one of them is going to be in the Hall of Fame one day. I’m not even close to that, nowhere near those ladies. So I have to live up to the history of this championship," Roxanne said.

You can check out her promo video from the NXT show below:

Roxanne Perez noted that winning the NXT Women's Title is a dream she doesn't want to wake up from. But she understands that the developmental brand is moving fast and knows that this honeymoon phase will wear off quickly.

Meanwhile, Mandy Rose's former Toxic Attraction teammates, Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin, have vowed to exact their revenge on Perez as she was the reason Rose is no longer around them.

Do you think Roxanne Perez could beat Mandy Rose's 413-day title reign? Sound off in the comments section below.

