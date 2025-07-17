14-time World Champion tipped to be the next big Paul Heyman client in WWE by popular personality 

There's no doubt that those who associate with Paul Heyman in WWE are all but guaranteed to make it big in the long run. However, on a recent episode of his podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts wants an already established star like Charlotte Flair to join The Oracle and become his first-ever female client in the company.
The Queen has done it all in the Stamford-based promotion, with 14 world titles, in addition to several other titles and plaudits for her in-ring work. She's the most decorated star in the women's division and is regarded among the all-time greats, irrespective of gender. However, Charlotte Flair is nowhere close to retiring anytime soon and still has plenty of time left in the business. She's currently a part of a new tag team on SmackDown with Alexa Bliss that has won over the fans.
On the latest edition of his NotSam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts had an interesting pitch for The Queen if WWE planned to turn her heel. The RAW Recap host believes she could be the ideal first "Paul Heyman woman" in the promotion.
"I think when Charlotte is ready for a big heel run, I think Charlotte would be a perfect Paul Heyman woman." (H/T - TJRWrestling)
These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏
Paul Heyman thinks highly of Charlotte Flair
In an interview in 2022, The Wiseman went out of his way to put over Charlotte Flair, saying there would be a day when Ric Flair would be known as Charlotte's father and not the other way round. He also added that no matter who her opponent was, The Queen always put up a memorable outing.
"I don’t think you’ve seen the best of Charlotte Flair. She’s just getting started. I think Charlotte Flair, in her heart, will not argue with this statement - there will come a day in this industry if Charlotte Flair can capitalize on the opportunities that she creates for herself, where Ric Flair is known as Charlotte Flair’s father and not Charlotte Flair as Ric Flair’s daughter. She’s that good. When Charlotte Flair faces Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Shayna Baszler, Nattie, Ronda Rousey, whomever Charlotte Flair steps into the ring with at WrestleMania, Charlotte will put on a show."
Paul Heyman is currently aligned with Seth Rollins and future headliners like Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed as a part of the biggest stable on WWE RAW.
Big issue with Penta revealed HERE.