14-time WWE World Champion could be used to dampen CM Punk return expectations, believes veteran (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Nov 15, 2023 13:21 IST
Is CM Punk on the verge of a comeback?
While CM Punk has been away from the pro-wrestling world lately, many fans are expecting him to return to WWE. A wrestling veteran believes a simple move can foil these expectations.

With Survivor Series on the horizon, a large section of the community thinks that the Second City Saint may make his return to Chicago. While his potential return is a matter of speculation, a previous report has stated that no talks were being held for the time being.

To quell the growing expectations, Dr. Chris Featherstone pitched the idea that WWE would announce Randy Orton as an ally of Cody Rhodes before Survivor Series.

Bill Apter agreed with the idea, stating the following on this week's episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted:

"Yeah. That's where I think his comeback will happen." [35:43 onwards]

You can check out the full video here:

youtube-cover

According to recent reports, Randy Orton has been inching closer to a return after a significant hiatus. It remains to be seen what is next for him in the future.

