15-time champion accuses Roman Reigns of "ducking and dodging" him, teases a blockbuster match between them

Roman Reigns has been called out by a familiar foe. In a recent Instagram live post, Seth Rollins put the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion on notice.

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns are no strangers to one another. They were former stablemates in The Shield and have crossed paths multiple times since the group's dissension.

During a recent Instagram live, Rollins addressed fans from all around the world, including India. He further accused The Tribal Chief of "ducking and dodging" him for a match:

"Wow man, you guys are all over the place. Mexico, Czech Republic, Israel, that rocks, India, I love it, I love it... I will fight Roman again at some point, he's been ducking and dodging me for over a year now, so, we'll see what happens," said Seth Rollins [10:40-10:30]

Seth Rollins recently sent a message to Roman Reigns' future opponent Cody Rhodes

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes have a lot of history with one another. Rhodes' first match since returning to WWE was against The Visionary.

Speaking in a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, Rollins claimed that his only issue with The American Nightmare was that he tried to steal the former's spotlight. Rollins said:

"Look, I never had any disrespect towards Cody Rhodes. The only disrespect I had for Cody Rhodes was that he tried to come in and steal my spotlight. I shouldn't say 'tried to steal it.' He tried to use my spotlight to catapult himself to where he wants to go. So there's nothing more selfish in the world. Don't let anything fool you. Cody Rhodes is a selfish S.O.B. He's not coming back for anything but himself."

Rhodes, who won the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania. A victory for him could potentially lead toward a fourth Rhodes vs. Rollins match.

