15-time champion reacts to interesting update from Bloodline member's wife

A WWE Superstar has reacted to an interesting update from a former Bloodline member's wife.

The Bloodline was once the most dominant faction in the company, but that may no longer be the case. The Usos left the group and battled Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in The Bloodline Civil War at Money in the Bank.

Jey Uso pinned The Tribal Chief at Money in the Bank and went on to battle Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam. However, Jimmy Uso interfered and cost his brother the match. Jimmy now appears to be desperately trying to get back into the faction on SmackDown, while Jey is becoming a star on his own on the red brand.

Jimmy Uso is married to former WWE Superstar Naomi, now known as Trinity in IMPACT Wrestling. She took to social media today to share a selfie along with an inspiring message. Former World Champion Dolph Ziggler reacted to her post with several starry-eyed emojis, as seen below.

WWE veteran is "very confused" by The Bloodline's storyline

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell is confused about The Bloodline's current storyline on SmackDown.

Jimmy Uso has found himself all alone on WWE SmackDown. The 38-year-old made the odd choice to betray his brother at SummerSlam under the guise of protecting him, and it has completely backfired. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell noted that he is confused by the current storyline but is sure the company has an idea of what they are doing.

"I'm confused about the whole Bloodline story. I'm just looking at it, and I don't know what they are doing. When they pull it together and make it make sense, then I would get more with it. But, you know, [Jimmy] is kind of torn, he doesn't know. He has offers; what's he going to take? But that gives creative time to think about the centerpiece of it and where this is heading. I'm sure they have an idea of where they want it to go." [From 31:11 to 31:38]

Roman Reigns has had a historic reign as champion, but things will get more difficult for The Tribal Chief if his faction continues to crumble. It will be interesting to see if Jimmy Uso can gain the group's trust once again in the weeks ahead on WWE SmackDown.

