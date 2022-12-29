15-time Champion could return to lead Toxic Attraction, feels WWE legend

Toxic Attraction has been one of the most dominant female factions in all of WWE over the last couple of years.

The group managed to dominate the Women's division in NXT, with all three members holding the gold at one point. However, the faction was thrown into disarray after Mandy Rose was released from WWE due to some risque content on her FanTime page.

On the latest episode of Busted Open podcast, former ECW and WWE star Tommy Dreamer suggested that Dana Brooke could be a possible contender to lead the faction. He said that the fifteen-time 24/7 Champion would have instant heel heat for joining the faction, and that could draw a lot of eyeballs to the product.

"Could you imagine the heat if Dana Brooke dyed her hair dark and went to NXT and became the new leader of Toxic Attraction? That group would have instant heat because as much as she would have instant heat because she would be following the path that Mandy built, even though she was a heel, the fans liked the group. That group would have instant heat if a new person was deemed that leader." [From 18:12 - 18:40]

Toxic Attraction has a message for the WWE Universe

This past week on NXT, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne shared a message with their fans. They announced that 2022 was the year of Toxic Attraction, where they built an empire by stepping on the backs of other women on the roster.

The two women detailed that they had made a career out of proving naysayers wrong and would continue to do the same despite losing their leader.

Crucifi❌io @Crucifixio What’s #ToxicAttraction 🥀 next move now that they’re without their leader? Refocus and reload. Or as Jacy Jayne says here, “Rebuild, reconstruct and return to glory.” With their sights set firmly on new champ, Roxanne Perez. #WWENXT What’s #ToxicAttraction 🥀 next move now that they’re without their leader? Refocus and reload. Or as Jacy Jayne says here, “Rebuild, reconstruct and return to glory.” With their sights set firmly on new champ, Roxanne Perez. #WWENXT https://t.co/ItQYmOtL5s

The faction also hinted that they would be going after current NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez since she was the single biggest factor in bringing them down.

