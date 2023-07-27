15-time champion sends a message to Rey Mysterio on social media

Rey Mysterio is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time and has shared the ring with several top superstars, including Dolph Ziggler. The Showoff recently sent a message to the Hall of Famer.

Earlier this year, Rey Mysterio was inducted into the Hall of Fame, and he is still going strong even at the age of 48. In fact, Mysterio recently faced Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at a WWE Live event in Mexico.

Taking to Instagram, Dolph Ziggler recalled his Intercontinental Championship match against Mysterio from 2009. He further labeled the Hall of Famer "one of the greatest of all time."

Rey Mysterio recently spoke highly of his son Dominik Mysterio

Despite their differences, Rey Mysterio is still proud of his son, Dominik Mysterio, after the latter recently won his first-ever singles championship.

Speaking on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, the Hall of Famer said he had to put his kid in his place.

"Sometimes when you fight with your kids, or your kids do the wrong things, and you've got to put them in place. That has happened for the past year with Dom [Dominik Mysterio] and myself. And not just myself, but my wife as well."

Mysterio further expressed how proud he was of his son.

"Despite the issues that we might have in our family, you can't even imagine the amount of pride and joy that I feel when he accomplishes something. That still doesn't take away from the fact that he has disrespected his whole family, and I'm hoping that one day that will all change."

Mysterio is currently a part of the Latino World Order and will face his stablemate, Santos Escobar, in a singles match. They will lock horns to decide the #1 contender for the United States Championship.

