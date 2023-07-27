WWE Hall of Famer reveals he is still proud of Dominik Mysterio after he "disrespected his whole family"

A WWE Hall of Famer has revealed that he is proud of The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio despite the disrespect the 26-year-old has shown his family.

Dominik Mysterio recently captured the NXT North American Championship from Wes Lee after The Judgment Day interfered to ensure his victory. Mysterio defended the title against Sami Zayn this past Monday night on RAW and managed to escape with a win.

Damian Priest and Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley beat down Kevin Owens and threw him on the entrance ramp. The distraction allowed the NXT North American Champion to sneak up behind Zayn and roll him up to retain the title.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump today, 2023 Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio noted that he and his wife have attempted to put Dominik Mysterio in his place for the past year.

"Sometimes when you fight with your kids, or your kids do the wrong things, and you've got to put them in place. That has happened for the past year with Dom [Dominik Mysterio] and myself. And not just myself, but my wife as well," said Mysterio. [From 53:33 - 53:46]

The WWE legend added that despite his son's actions, he is still proud of him.

"Despite the issues that we might have in our family, you can't even imagine the amount of pride and joy that I feel when he accomplishes something. That still doesn't take away from the fact that he has disrespected his whole family and I'm hoping that one day that will all change," he added. [From 53:47 - 54:09]

Rey Mysterio defeated Dominik Mysterio at WWE WrestleMania 39

Rey Mysterio battled his son, The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio, at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

Dominik Mysterio had disrespected his family several times leading up to the match at WrestleMania. The veteran refused to face his son but finally accepted the challenge after the disrespect was too much. The 26-year-old attempted to use a steel chain during the match, but Bad Bunny ripped it away.

Rey Mysterio went on to win the match and got revenge on his son at WWE's biggest event of the year. However, Dominik's popularity continued to rise despite the loss, and The Judgment Day member is now one of the biggest heels in the company.

Rey Mysterio has a massive match this Friday night on SmackDown. The legend will face his fellow LWO stablemate, Santos Escobar, in the United States Championship Invitational tournament finals.

It will be interesting to see if the veteran can defeat his protege on Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown to earn a United States Championship match against Austin Theory.

