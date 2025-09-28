15-time WWE champion breaks silence after being forced to relinquish title

A multi-time WWE champion finally broke her silence after relinquishing a major title in a different promotion. The star also announced that she would be stepping away from the squared circle.

At TNA Victory Road, Ash By Elegance (fka Dana Brooke in WWE) stated that she was no longer able to compete inside the wrestling ring. The 36-year-old also vacated the TNA Knockouts World Championship, which she won last month at the NXT Heatwave Premium Live Event.

Ash By Elegance recently took to X/Twitter to send her first message after making the announcement. She posted a thank you message seemingly directed at her fans and fellow performers.

"Thank you ❤️," she wrote.

You can check out Ash by Elegance's tweet below:

Ash By Elegance @Ashamae_Sebera Thank you ❤️

Ash By Elegance signed with TNA at the beginning of 2024, a few months after her WWE release. She spent ten years in the Stamford-based promotion, winning the 24/7 Championship on 15 different occasions. As a part of the partnership between TNA and WWE, she returned to NXT under her new onscreen name.

Ash By Elegance reveals heartwarming conversation with WWE Hall of Famer

Ash By Elegance recently opened up about her conversation with WWE Hall of Famer and NXT's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels, a week before she won the TNA Knockouts World Championship.

In an interview with WrestleZone, Ash by Elegance noted that Shawn Michaels told her that she would be back in NXT, and that meant everything to her. The former Dana Brooke added that she was nervous at the Heatwave Premium Live Event, and the veteran helped her relax.

"Yes. Actually, the week prior to my title victory, we had the six woman [tag match]. I’m going to get emotional. He looked at me, I was sitting, and he goes, ‘See, I told you it wouldn’t be long until you’re back.’ And it meant everything. I was like, ‘Man, you were right.’ He was just always so supportive. He told me before I went out there because I was nervous at Heatwave. There’s just so many emotions and I was so nervous. Shawn looks at me and he’s like, ‘You ready to go?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, yeah.’ He goes, ‘Relax,’ and he gives me a hug. He goes, ‘Just smile. Soak it in.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my god, alright,'" she said.

Over the years, several stars have returned to the squared circle after stepping away from in-ring competition. Only time will tell whether the future holds the same for Ash By Elegance as well.

