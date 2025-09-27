  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Bayley
  • 15-time WWE champion breaks down in tears; announces she can't wrestle anymore; Bayley reacts

15-time WWE champion breaks down in tears; announces she can't wrestle anymore; Bayley reacts

By Vivek Sharma
Published Sep 27, 2025 20:10 GMT
Bayley is a RAW star! (Image from WWE.com)
Bayley is a RAW star! (Image from WWE.com)

WWE Superstar Bayley has reacted to a major name stepping away from in-ring competition. The Role Model sent a supportive message on social media after the heartbreaking announcement.

Ad

Ash By Elegance, also known as Dana Brooke in WWE, recently announced that she is no longer able to wrestle. Ash made an appearance at TNA Victory Road, where she relinquished the TNA Knockouts Championship. The 36-year-old got emotional while addressing the fans. She noted that while it was an honor to perform in front of them, she has to step away from in-ring competition.

Love and support have been pouring in for the 15-time WWE 24/7 Champion ever since she made the heartbreaking announcement. Bayley also reacted to the news with a supportive message on X (formerly known as Twitter), sending love and prayers to her former colleague.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

WWE veteran unimpressed with Triple H's booking of Bayley

Bayley herself has been going through a rough patch in her WWE career. The Role Model has shown glimpses of a split personality in the last few weeks. However, the character direction has not sat well with Vince Russo, who bashed Triple H for how he has handled the storyline:

"I'm saying to myself, 'Is this what Triple H [means] when he talks about we're the best storytellers in television, is this really Triple H's idea of a story?' And if it is, what's the story? She's got a split personality now. So, she snapped out of nowhere. Like, I don't even know how that happened. So now she's got a split personality. One week hug, next week Keat, next week hug, next week Keat. Where is the story in that?" Russo said.

Bayley did not compete at this year's WrestleMania and SummerSlam, which was a major blow for her fans. The Role Model accidentally cost Lyra Valkyria a chance to win the Women's Intercontinental Championship at the Biggest Party of the Summer, following which she has not been herself. It remains to be seen where her current character is heading.

About the author
Vivek Sharma

Vivek Sharma

Twitter icon

Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.

Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.

He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Vivek Sharma
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications