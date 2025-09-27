WWE Superstar Bayley has reacted to a major name stepping away from in-ring competition. The Role Model sent a supportive message on social media after the heartbreaking announcement.Ash By Elegance, also known as Dana Brooke in WWE, recently announced that she is no longer able to wrestle. Ash made an appearance at TNA Victory Road, where she relinquished the TNA Knockouts Championship. The 36-year-old got emotional while addressing the fans. She noted that while it was an honor to perform in front of them, she has to step away from in-ring competition.Love and support have been pouring in for the 15-time WWE 24/7 Champion ever since she made the heartbreaking announcement. Bayley also reacted to the news with a supportive message on X (formerly known as Twitter), sending love and prayers to her former colleague.WWE veteran unimpressed with Triple H's booking of BayleyBayley herself has been going through a rough patch in her WWE career. The Role Model has shown glimpses of a split personality in the last few weeks. However, the character direction has not sat well with Vince Russo, who bashed Triple H for how he has handled the storyline:&quot;I'm saying to myself, 'Is this what Triple H [means] when he talks about we're the best storytellers in television, is this really Triple H's idea of a story?' And if it is, what's the story? She's got a split personality now. So, she snapped out of nowhere. Like, I don't even know how that happened. So now she's got a split personality. One week hug, next week Keat, next week hug, next week Keat. Where is the story in that?&quot; Russo said.Bayley did not compete at this year's WrestleMania and SummerSlam, which was a major blow for her fans. The Role Model accidentally cost Lyra Valkyria a chance to win the Women's Intercontinental Championship at the Biggest Party of the Summer, following which she has not been herself. It remains to be seen where her current character is heading.