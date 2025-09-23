WWE veteran questions Triple H’s handling of major female star following RAW (Exclusive)

During his stint as the head booker for WWE NXT, Triple H was widely regarded as one of the best bookers in the business. He achieved a lot of his success in NXT on the back of redefining women's wrestling in the company and was at the forefront of the women's revolution.

Ad

However, WWE veteran Vince Russo has recently questioned Triple H's handling of a major female star following this week's episode of RAW. The star in question is former WWE Women's Champion, Bayley, who Triple H has had plenty of experience working with as she came up under him in NXT.

Vince Russo, who has been one of Triple H's harshest critics since he was made the head of creative, questioned the story behind Bayley's new 'split personality' gimmick. He even questioned how this gimmick change happened, as there hasn't been any explanation for that yet.

Ad

Trending

"I'm saying to myself, is this what Triple H [means] when he talks about we're the best storytellers in television, is this really Triple H's idea of a story? And if it is, what's the story? She's got a split personality now. So, she snapped out of nowhere. Like, I don't even know how that happened. So now she's got a split personality. One week hug, next week Keat, next week hug, next week Keat. Where is the story in that?" Russo said.

Ad

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

Ad

Bayley returned to television last week after hinting at a gimmick change in vignettes for a few weeks. She returned last week to help Lyra Valkyria from an attack by The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez, and was giving out hugs to everyone. She would later yell at Valyria backstage and did something similar on this week's episode of RAW as well.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!