WWE veteran questions Triple H’s handling of major female star following RAW (Exclusive)

During his stint as the head booker for WWE NXT, Triple H was widely regarded as one of the best bookers in the business. He achieved a lot of his success in NXT on the back of redefining women's wrestling in the company and was at the forefront of the women's revolution.
However, WWE veteran Vince Russo has recently questioned Triple H's handling of a major female star following this week's episode of RAW. The star in question is former WWE Women's Champion, Bayley, who Triple H has had plenty of experience working with as she came up under him in NXT.
Vince Russo, who has been one of Triple H's harshest critics since he was made the head of creative, questioned the story behind Bayley's new 'split personality' gimmick. He even questioned how this gimmick change happened, as there hasn't been any explanation for that yet.
"I'm saying to myself, is this what Triple H [means] when he talks about we're the best storytellers in television, is this really Triple H's idea of a story? And if it is, what's the story? She's got a split personality now. So, she snapped out of nowhere. Like, I don't even know how that happened. So now she's got a split personality. One week hug, next week Keat, next week hug, next week Keat. Where is the story in that?" Russo said.
Bayley returned to television last week after hinting at a gimmick change in vignettes for a few weeks. She returned last week to help Lyra Valkyria from an attack by The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez, and was giving out hugs to everyone. She would later yell at Valyria backstage and did something similar on this week's episode of RAW as well.
