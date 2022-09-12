16-time champion seemingly references Roman Reigns' iconic quote in response to his impressive physique 

Professional wrestling legend Rob Van Dam has seemingly referenced Roman Reigns while responding to Twitter user @OTD_in_WWE.

During a short back-and-forth on social media, the 51-year-old RVD was praised for his impressive physique.

In response to the tweet, the former WWE Champion simply wrote, "Acknowledge me!". The same quote has been popularized by Reigns since he adapted to his current heel persona as The Tribal Chief.

Check out Rob Van Dam's tweet below:

During his time in WWE, RVD won numerous championships. He is a former 6-time Intercontinental Champion. The superstar has also held the ECW Championship, Hardcore Championship and other notable titles, making him a 16-time champion in the process.

Van Dam was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2021, as he later appeared during the 2022 ceremony.

The WWE Universe seemingly understood Rob Van Dam referencing Roman Reigns

In reaction to Rob Van Dam's tweet, the WWE Universe praised him for his impressive physique and responded with numerous Roman Reigns related GIFs.

Reigns has previously teamed up with RVD and Sheamus for a huge six-man tag team match that occurred on RAW several years ago.

Check out the reactions to RVD's tweet:

In addition to the above reactions, fans suggested that Van Dam is next in line to face The Tribal Chief at the Extreme Rules premium live event.

Check out the same tweets below:

Chris @Chrismason6286 @TherealRVD Next in line to face the tribal chief....ROB VAN DAM! @TherealRVD Next in line to face the tribal chief....ROB VAN DAM!

According to a recent report from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Roman Reigns is currently not booked for the upcoming Extreme Rules show.

His next defense of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia at the Crown Jewel show. Meltzer said:

"He's not on the show [Extreme Rules]. His next championship match is Saudi Arabia. I don't know who against but I know it's Saudi Arabia. He's not on the Philly show,"

Reigns is currently on the back of a huge win over Drew McIntyre, whom he defeated at Clash at the Castle.

