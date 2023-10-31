16-time former champion ready to face Shinsuke Nakamura next week on RAW

WWE star Akira Tozawa is lining up to answer Shinsuke Nakamura's challenge next week on RAW.

The King of Strong Style featured in a backstage segment this week. He cut an ominous promo in Japanese while the subtitles floated on the screen for the fans. He laid out a challenge for any man brave enough to face him in the ring. He dared the RAW roster to step up and end the segment by stating that he was waiting for a worthy opponent.

During a digital exclusive segment on WWE's social media, the newest recruit of The Alpha Academy had an epiphany. Akira Tozawa acknowledged his mistake in going up against Bronson Reed last week. But now the former 16-time 24/7 champion claimed he was ready to face Nakamura and defeat the King of Strong Style next Monday on RAW.

"Yes. Now I know my adventure. Last week, I was wrong to challenge Big Bronson Reed. I understand my path now. I accept Shinsuke Nakamura's challenge and I will defeat Shinsuke Nakamura next week." [From 1:00 - 1:25]

You can watch the full segment here:

Expand Tweet

Shinsuke Nakamura reacted to Akira Tozawa

After The Alpha Academy member accepted his challenge, Nakamura took to Twitter to express his astonishment. The King of Strong Style was seemingly surprised by Tozawa's audacity in answering the challenge.

Expand Tweet

In recent weeks, Nakamura has adopted an edgy attitude that allowed him to be in the main event picture for months. He terrorized Seth Rollins for weeks, targeting his already damaged back. In fact, he took the World Heavyweight Champion to the limit during their Last Man Standing match at Fastlane.

It will be interesting to see how Nakamura responds to Tozawa in the ring next week on RAW.

Do you think Akira Tozawa can cause a huge upset next week? Let us know in the comments section below

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit WWE and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here