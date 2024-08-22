16-time WWE Champion John Cena reveals reason he doesn't have kids

John Cena has proved to be one of the biggest stars in the world with his successful Hollywood career and legendary run as a professional wrestler. With his immense popularity around the globe, the 47-year-old has been balancing his personal and professional life pretty well.

Cena is married to Shay Shariatzadeh and has pointed out why he didn't have kids. During a recent appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast, John Cena stated that he doesn't have enough time to invest in being a great parent.

"I have a certain curiosity about life, and I also know the investment that it takes. And my biggest fear is, as someone who's driven, many times stubborn, and selfish, I try to approach the world with kindness and curiosity, but I don't think I'm personally ready, nor will I ever be, to invest the time it needs to be a great parent because I want to live life for all it is. And I still have a lot to do, and I still want to do a lot. I have a wonderful partner I do it with. We've had open conversations about this. We share the same values," Cena stated [1:10:10 onwards]

The 16-time WWE World Champion also stated that he had discussed this topic with his wife, who shared the same values. Cena added that he has thought a lot about having kids but still has much to do with himself.

"It's a tough subject to talk about because it immediately puts you in a category, and we can't help but judge. People are human nature. We're all judgmental. I'd like to believe that I operate under the construct that everyone's okay living their life, and I can tell you this is not like a knee-jerk reaction. I've thought long and hard about this, even as my youngest age is like 15, 16, I remember thinking about it," Cena added. [From 1:10:47 to 1:11:15]

John Cena also addressed having kids earlier, and his answer to this question has been quite similar.

John Cena named Roman Reigns as the greatest of all time recently

John Cena has often appreciated the Original Tribal Chief for his accomplishments and box office numbers in the past few years. The 16-time world champion, who is considered to be the greatest of all time himself, called Roman Reigns the greatest in his recent appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast.

"Joe's smart, passionate about the business, multi-generational athlete, has respect for his family, has respect for the locker room, has respect for the business. He's a very very smart performer and somebody I respect. He'd be my greatest of all time," Cena added. [From 48:16 to 48:33]

John Cena is set to begin his retirement tour next year. The 47-year-old has lined up a list of stars who want to face him in the squared circle before their opportunity collapses.

A collision with Roman Reigns could also be in the cards and would be a massive draw for WWE. Fans must wait and see what happens when Cena begins his retirement tour.

