Why doesn't John Cena have any kids?

John Cena is considered an icon in WWE and the wrestling world and has accomplished nearly everything in his legendary career. Over the last few years, he has moved to Hollywood and built a career as an actor, which has transformed him into a part-time WWE wrestler.

Cena has been making rare appearances in the ring, while he is trying to combine his busy schedule with his personal life outside of it. The 47-year-old has been married to Shay Shariatzadeh since 2020.

The iconic wrestler doesn't have any kids with Shariatzadeh and recently pointed to his effort to maintain a balance between being happy with his wife and his busy schedule as the main reason for not having children.

"It's hard work. It's hard work to balance the time. I need to run myself correctly. It's hard work to be the best partner and husband I can be to my loving wife. It's hard to keep connections with those in my life who I love, and it's also hard to put in an honest day's work. This is just my perspective, again, totally not qualified, but I think just because you might be good at something is not a strong enough reason to do that. You have to have passion for it. You have to have a fuel for it. It's like saying to somebody, 'Hey, you're pretty good with your hands, you'd be a great carpenter.' But if I want to be an actor, I'll be an actor," he said during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, via The Sportster.

John Cena has also revealed that his fear of spending a lot of time away from his family and children was the main reason behind his decision not to have kids.

John Cena could reportedly change his mind and pursue fatherhood amid busy Hollywood schedule

Even though John Cena has made it clear that he doesn't want to have kids, it appears that he could change his mind going forward.

According to US Weekly, the 16-time WWE Champion has been more willing to pursue fatherhood and have kids with Shay Shariatzadeh.

"He said for so long that he didn’t want kids but now he’s warming to the idea more and more. They’ll go with the flow but it’s different with Shay, he feels wiser and more ready for the responsibility. It’s something they’d both love, for sure," a source told US Weekly back in 2022.

As John Cena is progressing towards WWE retirement, it remains to be seen whether he will try to have kids or prioritize his marriage with Shariatzadeh and his Hollywood schedule over fatherhood.

