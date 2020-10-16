Video of John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh from before their private marriage ceremony released 

John Cena, getting married to Shay Shariatzadeh, has been the most talked-about story in the world of pro wrestling. It is also one of the biggest news stories in showbiz as John Cena is not just a pro wrestler anymore; the former WWE Champion is an established Hollywood Superstar.

PWInsider was the first to report that John Cena had tied the knot with Shay Shariatzadeh in a private ceremony in Tampa, Florida, on October 12th.

HeelByNature would later release a photo of John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh's marriage license.

WFLA has now revealed video footage that shows John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse with their marriage application.

It should be noted that the video was from October 9th, which was when the couple signed a sworn oath. The video was taken before the private ceremony was held at an undisclosed location in Tampa, Florida.

The couple can be seen posing for selfies outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse before walking away as the video came to an end.

You can check out the video below:

John Cena began his relationship with Vancouver resident Shay Shariatzadeh in March 2019. The couple met for the first time when Cena was in Canada to complete the filming of 'Playing With Fire.'

The 30-year-old Shay Shariatzadeh, an electrical engineer and a software product manager by trade, was spotted wearing a big diamond ring in February. The speculation of the couple being engaged was indeed correct as they eventually got married this past week.

When will John Cena make his WWE return?

The Cenation Leader is at the peak of his powers right now, but when can we expect to see him back inside a WWE ring?

Well, Dave Meltzer revealed on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio that if WWE manages to get the fans back for WrestleMania 37, then the company would make a phone call to the 16-time World Champion. John Cena isn't the only name who could be contacted regarding a return.

WrestleMania 37, however, is still a long time away, and John Cena would presently just focus on once again settling into life as a married man.