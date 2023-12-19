16-time WWE champion open to smoking weed with Liv Morgan at a major upcoming event

Liv Morgan last wrestled on WWE television all the way back in July, when she and Raquel Rodriguez dropped the Women's Tag Team Championship to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville.

The RAW Superstar did make headlines for all the wrong reasons recently, though. She was arrested on a marijuana possession charge in Central Florida last week.

Rob Van Dam responded to a fan on Twitter/X about Liv Morgan. While the post was actually a birthday wish directed at the former WWE Champion, it was also a smoking session invitation for Van Dam and Liv Morgan over WrestleMania 40 weekend. RVD humored the fan:

"I'm definitely down," he wrote.

Rob Van Dam did not understand The Undertaker's previous WWE gimmick

The Undertaker was a WWE Superstar who applied the art of reinvention to stay updated in his career and keep up with the newer generations. The most drastic change to his on-screen character came when he introduced "The American Bada**" biker gimmick at the turn of the century.

Speaking on 1 Of A Kind, RVD revealed that the character change did not make sense to him. He even recalled his rivalry with the The Phenom in 2001:

"When he was a biker, was he not a dead guy?" RVD questioned. "Ok, so he was not a dead biker? I never actually thought about how drastic of a character change ... I thought it was just a different side to him. Like, this is Undertaker on Halloween!"

