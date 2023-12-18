Stone Cold Steve Austin allegedly intimidated former WWE Champion

Stone Cold Steve Austin is cited by many as the biggest name in the wrestling business and the epitome of what a WWE Superstar is all about. His career as the poster boy of the Attitude Era apparently saw him exercise authority over his contemporaries.

On a recent episode of his podcast 1 Of A Kind, Rob Van Dam disclosed his experience working with The Texas Rattlesnake was uncomfortable.

During the early 2000s, RVD and Stone Cold worked together and the truth of the matter is Van Dam was a newbie in the eyes of Austin. The latter allegedly did not consider the ECW legend to be equal. Despite this, they were booked by the creative team to work together.

"He [Steve Austin] was intimidating around the clock, he was an authoritative figure, and I did feel certain ways because of that." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

The veteran also added that he did not intend to appease Stone Cold Steve Austin, unlike many of the other younger talents. But because the latter was a locker room leader, RVD's relationship with him was straining.

"I've always liked Steve, but back then working with him in WWE, with me getting a big push, it wasn't something that I was real comfortable [with] and it wasn't like he was just like a dude that I work with."

Expand Tweet

Rob Van Dam had contended for the WWE Championship in 2001, while Austin and Kurt Angle were in the title picture. At the Survivor Series pay-per-view that year, both RVD and The Bionic Redneck were part of the much-raved Traditional 5-on-5 Tag Team Elimination match.

Will Stone Cold Steve Austin step inside a WWE ring in 2024?

After the unfathomable happened in 2022, the year that saw Austin make his in-ring return after 19 years, the WWE Universe has been clamoring for the legendary star to wrestle once again.

Now more than ever, as CM Punk has signed with the Stamford-based promotion. Per Fightful, many within WWE are hopeful and optimistic that Stone Cold Steve Austin and Punk will face each other down the line.

Apparently, the company is pushing for the first-time-ever contest and moreover, The Straight Edge Superstar has had discussions about the possibility.

Expand Tweet

As of this writing, CM Punk is heavily rumored to face World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, albeit there is a possibility it may not be for the title. Meanwhile, there is no indication of whether Austin will return in the coming months.

Read more about Rob Van Dam stating that The Second City Saint may have had a change in attitude in his current run with the global juggernaut.

Would you like to see Stone Cold Steve Austin face CM Punk in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!