17-time champion wanted to have another shot at Bray Wyatt in WWE's unique match

The current WWE champion recently mentioned that if there was a possibility, he would have wanted another chance to face the late Bray Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda).

The Eater of Worlds passed away in August at the age of 36 due to a heart attack while recovering from a career-threatening illness. It appears that current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is still mourning the death of his friend.

The Visionary has been a WWE Champion (x2), Universal Champion (x2), NXT Champion (x1), Intercontinental Champion (x2), United States Champion (x2), and Tag Team Champion (x6). He is also the current World Heavyweight Champion.

Back in 2019, Rollins put his Universal title on the line against Bray "The Fiend" Wyatt at WWE Hell in a Cell. The bout's final moments saw the 37-year-old violently resort to using dangerous weapons, such as a steel chair, a ladder, a toolbox, and a hammer, to attack The Fiend, but the referee called for the bell, and the latter won by stoppage.

In a recent interview with Mythical Kitchen's Last Meal show, Seth Rollins expressed his interest in having a rematch against Wyatt inside the Hell in a Cell. He believes that both of them were eager to face off again in the ring, given their previous encounter in 2019.

"Since we were just talking about him, I’d love to have another shot at it (Hell in a Cell) with Windham (Rotunda). We had one of the more infamous ones of all-time and I think both of us always wanted to go again," he said. [From 39:26 to 39:34]

Bray Wyatt considered postponing his final WWE return for a heartbreaking reason

Windham Rotunda's close friend Jason Baker, who helped create the Firefly Fun House puppets and sinister masks, spoke about the late star's heartwarming gesture.

In an interview with Metro.co.uk, Baker revealed how Bray Wyatt nearly postponed his WWE return at Extreme Rules to say goodbye to his friend's grandmother, who had recently passed away.

"An hour later after I dropped him [Bray Wyatt] off at the airport, I got the call from my mom saying that she’d passed away. Shot him a text saying, 'Hey man, I got the call'. Without even skipping a beat, Windham goes, 'Do you wanna push this back?'" Baker said.

The former Universal Champion surely impacted a lot of WWE Superstars and fans in every way possible.

