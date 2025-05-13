  • home icon
  • 17-time WWE champion is not medically cleared to return to in-ring action

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified May 13, 2025 13:49 GMT
Fans learned disappointing news on RAW last night (Image Credits: wwe.com)
The star is a member of a faction of RAW. [Image from WWE.com]

WWE RAW after Backlash saw the company pick up some of the mid-card storylines right where it left off. Adam Pearce stopped a 16-time 24/7 Champion and one-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion from getting back in the ring.

Akira Tozawa has been looking to get some revenge on Rusev ever since The Bulgarian Brute took out the Alpha Academy on the May 5 edition of Monday Night RAW.

Last night, Tozawa reached out to Pearce to demand a match against Rusev. The RAW General Manager turned him down, saying he is not medically cleared to return to in-ring action.

The Scrap Iron assured The Stamina Monster that he would revisit this conversation once Tozawa got cleared by the doctors.

"Tozawa-san, I respect the hell out of you, okay. That's brave, but I just can't give you a match with Rusev. You're not medically cleared. He's not cleared, guys. You're not cleared. I know you will be [medically cleared], and when you are, we will revisit this conversation. I give you my word," Pearce said.
With Otis and Akira Tozawa seemingly out of action, it will be interesting to see who will step up to face Rusev as WWE Saturday Night's Main Event fast approaches.

If you carry quotes from this article in your publication, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

