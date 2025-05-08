WWE RAW star isn't scared of Rusev

A major WWE Superstar has issued a bold statement on social media. He claimed that he is no longer scared of Rusev.

After spending nearly five years in AEW, The Bulgarian Brute returned to Stamford-based promotion on April 21, 2025, episode of RAW. He attacked Akira Tozawa and Otis of the Alpha Academy faction.

This week on the flagship show, Rusev went one-on-one with Otis. In the end, the former WWE United States Champion secured a massive win by making his opponent tap out with the Accolade. Following the match, Akira Tozawa stepped inside the ring and challenged The Redeemer to face him right there.

However, Rusev tricked the Japanese star by exiting the ring only to assault him moments later. Following these events on RAW, Akira Tozawa took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a strong message, declaring that he no longer feared the erstwhile Miro:

"Ain’t nothing I’m scared of no more. Can’t just sit back and do nothing when he done my friend like that," he wrote.

Veteran questions Rusev's WWE booking after his major return

The legendary journalist Bill Apter recently shared his opinion on The Bulgarian Brute's first match upon return to WWE RAW. He discussed this on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted.

The booking of Rusev's bout with Otis puzzled Bill Apter, especially the sequence where the former AEW star was first overpowered and then became the aggressor after securing the win.

"What did they do to Rusev? We have been waiting for him on pins and needles to come back. He makes his entrance, they put him against Otis, should have been a pretty decent squash match, with him lifting Otis over his head, and showing his power. And here we have Otis throwing Rusev over the broadcaster's table, beating the tar out of him until the match ended, which Rusev won with the Accolade. Then Rusev goes crazy and beats everbody up. Why didn't they do that at the beginning of the match?"

Only time will tell if The Russian Gladiator will be in action on next week's Monday Night RAW.

