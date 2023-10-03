17-time WWE champion shares a cute photo with baby girl

A 17-time WWE champion recently took to Twitter to share a cute photo with his baby girl. The name in question is Akira Tozawa.

Tozawa joined World Wrestling Entertainment in March 2016 as part of the company's Cruiserweight Classic Tournament. On the August 14, 2017 episode of RAW, the star won the Cruiserweight Championship against Neville. He then captured the WWE 24/7 Championship a whopping 16 times.

In March 2023, Akira Tozawa shared that he was blessed with a baby girl. Recently, the star took to Twitter to post one of the cutest photos, posing alongside his daughter.

You can check out the tweet below:

Before joining the Stamford-based promotion, Tozawa had been a massive star in Japan, where he performed for Dragon Gate and won numerous titles, including Open the Brave Gate Championship, Open the Owarai Gate Championship, Open the Triangle Gate and the Twin Gate Championships as well.

When was Akira Tozawa's last WWE appearance?

Tozawa hasn't been seen on WWE television for quite some time now. His last match came against Nathan Frazer on September 12, 2023. He participated in the NXT Global Heritage Invitational but failed to win any matches.

The number one contender spot was ultimately secured by Butch, who recently got to face Noam Dar for the NXT Heritage Cup.

Like Akira Tozawa, many other main roster stars have been competing on the developmental brand, including Dominik Mysterio and Becky Lynch.

Dirty Dom recently dropped his North American Championship to Trick Williams. However, The Man retained her NXT Women's Championship against Tiffany Stratton.

The Judgment Day member is set to face off against Williams on this week's episode of NXT to secure the championship once again. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for him.

