18-year veteran owns up to an unfortunate record during a recent WWE show; sends a five-word message

During a live show, a WWE Superstar openly acknowledged a regrettable moment that took place outside of the professional wrestling realm.

The star in question is Becky Lynch, who has been in the wrestling business since 2005 and started her career with the Stamford-based promotion in 2013. The Man has won the RAW Women's Championship (x2), SmackDown Women's Championship (x4), Women's Tag Team Championship (x1) and NXT Women's Championship (x1).

Lynch's impressive career speaks volumes about her dedication to the sport as she has ascended to the pinnacle of wrestling. Having conquered the wrestling ring, the former women's champion a few weeks ago tested her knowledge in trivia, appearing on the popular game show Celebrity Jeopardy!

In a surprising turn of events, the 36-year-old WWE Superstar's appearance on the game show became a memorable one, as she unintentionally set a record by failing to provide a single correct response to 60 clues.

After beating Zoey Stark at a recent WWE live event in Peoria, Becky Lynch finally admitted to the flawed moment on Celebrity Jeopardy! show. She held a fans' sign in the middle of the ring that read, "BECKY S**Ks @ JEOPARDY." Taking to her Instagram story, Big Time Becks shared a five-word message:

"But I'm deadly at fighting," she wrote.

Check out the screen grab of Lynch's story below:

The former RAW Women's Champion story.

What's next for Becky Lynch after WWE Survivor Series?

Big Time Becks teamed up with Shotzi, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair against the Damage CTRL faction at Survivor Series WarGames. It was the 18-year wrestling veteran who put Bayley through a table from the top rope to capitalize a win for her team.

Fans were shocked to see Becky Lynch and Flair on the same page for WarGames. Before heading into the premium live event, the 36-year-old star's last feud was against Xia Li on Monday Night RAW.

The wrestling world has to wait for the upcoming episode of the Red brand show and see who would be the next challenger for The Man moving ahead.

