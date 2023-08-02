19-year-old WWE star throws in the towel midway through a match; popular faction may split as a result

WWE has been booking some great matches on the NXT brand in recent weeks. On the show's latest episode, Andre Chase took on Baron Corbin in a singles bout. Chase U's Thea Hail tried to stop the contest midway but was unsuccessful in doing so.

The Great American Bash 2023 saw Thea Hail challenge Tiffany Stratton for the NXT Women's Championship in a Submission Match. The 19-year-old star impressed fans with her performance and came close to securing the gold.

The champion, however, hit the Prettiest Moonsault Ever on Hail and then locked her in a Boston Crab. Andre Chase found it necessary to throw in the towel to protect his teammate, allowing Stratton to retain her title in the process.

Hail seemed unhappy with Chase's actions on Sunday and came out on Tuesday to do something similar. Corbin locked Chase in a submission hold, and the faction's leader had nowhere to go.

Hail threw in the towel for her teammate, but Baron Corbin caught it. The heel then hit Chase with the End of Days for the win while Hail walked out.

The creative team is seemingly teasing a rift between the faction, possibly leading to the group's split. Fans could see Thea Hail embark on a solo run, aiming to capture the NXT Women's Championship.

Meanwhile, Andre Chase and Duke Hudson could continue to work together for some time. It would be good to see them win the NXT Tag Team Championship before they ultimately part ways.

The 19-year-old WWE star has been getting a good push on NXT

Former gymnast Thea Hail has quickly gained prominence in WWE. She became a member of the Chase U faction early in her career, working well with Andre Chase and Duke Hudson.

In early July 2023, she made a record after she eliminated Cora Jade and Dana Brooke from a Battle Royal. In doing so, she became the youngest number-one contender for the women's title in WWE history.

Thea Hail @theahail_wwe youngest #1 contender in wwe history

The win allowed her to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the NXT Women's Championship at The Great American Bash. However, Andre Chase's actions seemingly robbed her of her dream of becoming the brand's youngest champion.

Much like Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez, WWE's creative team seems high on the 19-year-old. She could engage in a few big rivalries before she ultimately wins the big title to lead the NXT women's roster.

