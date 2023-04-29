19-year-old WWE Superstar denies report that she is injured

A 19-year-old WWE NXT star has disputed reports that she was injured on social media.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that NXT star Thea Hail was dealing with a minor injury, and the hope is that she will be cleared soon. Thea signed with WWE last March and debuted with a win on the April 8, 2022, edition of NXT Level Up. She is a part of the Chase U faction alongside Duke Hudson and Andre Chase.

Thea took to Twitter today to dispute the report that she was injured and claimed that it was not true. Meltzer's report claimed that a new strength and conditioning coach has talent doing "counterproductive" workouts, and Hail claimed that the report was false.

"I don’t know where these dudes get their info from but this is just not true 😂😂," tweeted Thai Hail.

WWE NXT star Thea Hail chooses which college to attend

Thea Hail joined the Stamford-based promotion shortly after graduating from high school and wanted to select the best university to attend while pursuing her career as a WWE superstar.

On the May 31, 2022, edition of NXT, a vignette aired for Thea that showed footage of her graduating high school in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She then announced her decision to join the Chase University faction in NXT after teasing that she was heading to the University of Notre Dame.

"Thank you all so much for coming out. I am so excited to start training at the WWE Performance Center. But in the fall, I will be attending the University of Notre... This doesn't feel right. I will be attending Andre Chase University. [00:31 - 01:01]

Thea Hail has her entire career ahead of her and with the potential to become a huge star in the future. It will be fascinating to see how many NXT stars join the main roster following the draft.

