2 Major WWE stars missing from SmackDown

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Sep 20, 2025 01:52 GMT
The two stars were not present (Credit: WWE.com)
Two major stars were absent from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. It was confirmed.

Nick Aldis made it clear that the two stars were not at the show. He said that they were already at Indianapolis, and thus it was just a waste of time for Paul Heyman to be there with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, ahead of the match against the Usos. Heyman had asked where the Usos were and said that he was there to broker peace before Wrestlepalooza.

"Mr. Aldis you misread our intentions entirely. I actually came here tonight to broker a peace between Mr Breakker and Mr Reed and the Usos. Where would they be?" Heyman asked.
Aldis confirmed that they were not present on the show and revealed where they were:

"The Usos are not here. The Usos are in Indianapolis, but something tells me you already know that."

The stars showed up later in the night, only on video, as they were presented, interrupting Paul Heyman and saying that they were ready for Reed and Breakker.

"The Usos are now in Indy! We are all over Sports Center, all over ESPN trying to get it out of the way. Because tomorrow night it's Wrestlepalooza Uce," the twins said.
They sent a warning that the stars would be going up against the Day One superstars in their first match after recently reuniting:

"You going against the Day Ones. You going against the best tag team in the game."
The Usos have a lot to do at WWE Wrestlepalooza

The Usos have several questions they have to answer at WWE Wrestlepalooza. It is up to them to answer whether they can deal with Reed and Breakker, two mighty young stars.

They also have to answer whether they still have the same chemistry as before after years apart as a tag team.

Finally, they have to see if they can get on the same page, given that both stars have had differences over how to do things over the past few weeks in WWE.

