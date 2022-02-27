"2 people I hate"- Matt Cardona gets brutally honest about WWE Hall of Famer and former tag team partner

Matt Cardona didn't mince his words one bit while expressing his views on two former WWE Superstars.

Matt Cardona is one of the hottest acts on the independent scene at the moment. He has been doing the best work of his career ever since he was let go by WWE two years ago. Cardona is an incredible heel who makes it a point to stick to his character, be it in the ring or on social media.

Matt Cardona is currently involved in a feud with WWE Hall of Famer X-Pac. The WWE veteran recently teamed up with Joey Janela in a winning effort against Cardona and Brian Myers. TMZ did an interview with X-Pac before his return, and the interview also featured Cardona's former tag team partner Mojo Rawley.

Cardona responded to the interview link shared by X-Pac on Twitter and had the following to say:

"2 people I hate in one video," wrote Cardona.

Matt Cardona is not close with Mojo Rawley in real life

Matt Cardona has taken various shots at Mojo Rawley in the past. He has made it clear on multiple occasions that he isn't friends with Mojo in real life. In 2020, Cardona opened up about his relationship with Rawley and said that he hated working with him in WWE:

“I text Mojo every once in a while. I love Mojo personally, I hated working with him professionally. When we first started working together as the Hype Bros in NXT I didn’t know anything about Mojo and he didn’t know anything about me, but it was Triple H, I believe it was his idea to put us together. It was Triple H’s idea and this was an opportunity for me I was like, ‘okay, let’s do it. Let’s make this work however we can,'” said Cardona. [H/T Fightful]

Cardona and Rawley were together for three years during 2015-18 and were called The Hype Bros. The duo never tasted tag team gold during their run, and it was quite a forgettable part of Cardona's WWE stint.

