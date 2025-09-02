2-time champion confirms new deal with WWE

WWE, under its new management, has offered new deals to superstars from the past, whether for a short run or a legends deal. Recently, Barbie Blank, fka Kelly Kelly, confirmed she signed a Legends deal with the company.

A few months ago, it was reported that Kelly Kelly signed a new Legends deal with the Stamford-based promotion. However, the former Divas and 24/7 Champion didn't address the rumor, nor did she make an appearance on behalf of the promotion following the rumor of her new deal.

Recently, she confirmed the new Legends deal with WWE. In an appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Barbie Blank, fka Kelly Kelly, talked about her career in the Stamford-based promotion. While talking about a potential return to the ring, Blank thanked her career in the company and revealed she signed a new Legends deal with the company.

"At the end of the day, I have to thank WWE for my career. They’re who made me, I wouldn't have the career that I have if it wasn't for them. I am so appreciative of them. That's why I signed a legends deal, and that's why I still come back all the time. But yeah, I think hopefully a few years down the line, when my kids will be able to sit next to me if I'm in the crowd, and cheer me on," Blank said. [H/T - chrisvanvliet.com]

Major WWE name wants to face Kelly Kelly

Kelly Kelly inspired a generation of female wrestlers with her work during the Divas Era. Unfortunately, the former Divas Champion retired from full-time competition in 2012 but has always been open to returning for a one-off in the Stamford-based promotion against the new generation.

In an appearance on The Babyfaces Podcast, current WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton expressed her interest in facing the legend inside the ring, as she often gets compared to Kelly Kelly.

"Maybe Kelly Kelly. I think like for the most part it's Kelly Kelly. That would be really cool if she came back," Stratton said.

The champion is currently in a feud with Jade Cargill on Friday Night SmackDown.

