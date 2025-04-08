Barbie Blank (aka Kelly Kelly) signs new WWE deal — Reports

Kelly Kelly retired from WWE at the age of 25 over a decade ago. She subsequently pursued other ventures, including reality TV and film acting. But it appears the former Divas Champion is back in the wrestling business.

Her last WWE appearance was at the 2022 Royal Rumble. The show has been notable for always featuring surprise entrants. Since the women's iteration of the annual Battle Royal commenced in 2018, Kelly Kelly has competed in three of the marquee matches in 2018, 2020, and 2022. According to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, the 38-year-old has now signed a WWE Legends deal.

The former Divas Champion recently revealed that she has been following the product despite her departure from WWE. When asked who her favorite performer is today, she named Charlotte Flair. She also added that she hopes to return to the squared circle and wrestle The Queen.

Kelly Kelly open to WWE return because of the new regime

Triple H took charge of the creative department following Vince McMahon's first retirement in 2022. The wrestler-turned-CCO has been a favorite of many athletes, both young and veteran, for his innate ability to book quality shows.

In an interview with WrestlingNews.co, Kelly Kelly revealed that she always loved working with Triple H and admitted she would love to be back in the company now that he is in charge of the creative. The two were seen on television in several segments during their time as active performers on the roster.

"I love Triple H. We worked together. He was great to work with. I mean, I would love to come back and work for him. He’s awesome."

Also, during a recent interview, Kelly opened up about being stiffed during a WWE match. She said that it was one of those rare moments when she refused to work with a fellow wrestler again.

