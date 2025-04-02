WWE legend teases return after 3 years to face Charlotte Flair

A WWE legend teased a return to the company to battle Charlotte Flair in a singles match. Flair won the Women's Royal Rumble match and will be challenging for the WWE Women's Championship later this month at WrestleMania 41.

Kelly Kelly recently teased a return to the promotion to battle Charlotte Flair. The veteran has not competed since the Women's Royal Rumble match at the PLE in 2022. The legend recently spoke with Byron Scott's Fastbreak and stated that she would love to have a match against Flair someday.

"I do. I really try to be in the know of what’s going on because I’m still around and comeback here and there. I really love Charlotte Flair. She is amazing. She kind of fell into it. She blew up and is so amazing and great. One day. We’re going to have our match," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

Flair and Stratton are set to battle for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41 this month in Las Vegas.

WWE star Charlotte Flair sends message ahead of WrestleMania match

Charlotte Flair is very confident heading into her WWE Women's Championship match against Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41.

In an interview with Daily Mail, Flair discussed her rivalry with The Buff Barbie ahead of their title match at The Show of Shows. The 38-year-old shared that 2024 was a difficult year for her as she recovered from a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus. However, she added that she was determined to be as good as everyone says she is and claimed that WrestleMania was going to be easy for her.

"I am going to be as good as everyone thinks I am, and now I feel like I'm even that much better because 2024 did kick my a** and it did give me the clarity and it did like the spark like no, my career is on my time and I'm coming for everything. I've done my homework. WrestleMania is the easy part for me. WrestleMania is my domain." [H/T: Daily Mail]

Flair recently attacked Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown and has gotten the better of the champion during their rivalry so far. It will be fascinating to see who wins the title match at WrestleMania 41.

