2-time champion demands royalties from WWE after AJ Styles namedrops him in explosive rant on RAW

AJ Styles seemingly went off-script on RAW this week before his match against El Grande Americano, claiming that someone within WWE was plotting against him. Luke Gallows, who, alongside Karl Anderson, was namedropped by Styles during his promo, has now reacted to the segment with a hilarious tweet.The Phenomenal One has been in the news over the last few days over his contract situation with WWE, which is reported to expire in February 2026. Moreover, Styles' son recently went public with his displeasure over his booking.Amidst this, he appeared on RAW and went on to cut an explosive promo that has since gone viral on the internet. AJ Styles mentioned how he was all alone in the company with his former O.C. stablemates, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, no longer in the company, while Michin was moved to SmackDown.Soon after RAW went off the air, Gallows took to his X account to hilariously mention that he would demand royalties whenever he's mentioned on TV.Check out the two-time RAW Tag Team Champion's tweet below:&quot;I'm going to start charging royalties for #pipebombs 😂,&quot; he wrote.AJ Styles was victorious on WWE RAWFollowing his promo on RAW, Styles took on El Grande Americano in a one-on-one match that Adam Pearce had announced earlier. The competitive contest ended with The Phenomenal One coming on top. The former WWE Champion received some timely assistance from Dragon Lee, who came out after the other El Grande Americano tried to interfere and cost Styles the match.Going by the turn of events on the show, fans could potentially get a tag team contest pitting Styles and Lee against the two El Grande Americanos down the line. Moreover, AJ Styles is still circling the Intercontinental Championship and could get a shot at Dominik Mysterio's gold. It'll be interesting to see if either of those matches makes it to the Wrestlepalooza 2025 card for September 20.