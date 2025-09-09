  • home icon
  • WWE
  • AJ Styles
  • 2-time champion demands royalties from WWE after AJ Styles namedrops him in explosive rant on RAW

2-time champion demands royalties from WWE after AJ Styles namedrops him in explosive rant on RAW

By Arpit Shrivastava
Published Sep 09, 2025 03:55 GMT
(Image credits - WWE
(Image credits - WWE's official website)

AJ Styles seemingly went off-script on RAW this week before his match against El Grande Americano, claiming that someone within WWE was plotting against him. Luke Gallows, who, alongside Karl Anderson, was namedropped by Styles during his promo, has now reacted to the segment with a hilarious tweet.

Ad

The Phenomenal One has been in the news over the last few days over his contract situation with WWE, which is reported to expire in February 2026. Moreover, Styles' son recently went public with his displeasure over his booking.

Amidst this, he appeared on RAW and went on to cut an explosive promo that has since gone viral on the internet. AJ Styles mentioned how he was all alone in the company with his former O.C. stablemates, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, no longer in the company, while Michin was moved to SmackDown.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Soon after RAW went off the air, Gallows took to his X account to hilariously mention that he would demand royalties whenever he's mentioned on TV.

Check out the two-time RAW Tag Team Champion's tweet below:

"I'm going to start charging royalties for #pipebombs 😂," he wrote.
Ad

AJ Styles was victorious on WWE RAW

Following his promo on RAW, Styles took on El Grande Americano in a one-on-one match that Adam Pearce had announced earlier. The competitive contest ended with The Phenomenal One coming on top. The former WWE Champion received some timely assistance from Dragon Lee, who came out after the other El Grande Americano tried to interfere and cost Styles the match.

Going by the turn of events on the show, fans could potentially get a tag team contest pitting Styles and Lee against the two El Grande Americanos down the line. Moreover, AJ Styles is still circling the Intercontinental Championship and could get a shot at Dominik Mysterio's gold. It'll be interesting to see if either of those matches makes it to the Wrestlepalooza 2025 card for September 20.

About the author
Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.

During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.

Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.

Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications