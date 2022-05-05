2-time Hall of Famer believes Ember Moon shouldn't have talked about WWE meetings or Mandy Rose

Booker T believes Ember Moon, aka Athena, shouldn't have openly discussed details of WWE's internal meetings.

For those unaware, Moon recently appeared on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet and discussed several topics regarding her WWE run. She revealed that WWE used to hold meetings in NXT where superstars were told to dress like Mandy Rose. These comments led to severe backlash from pro-wrestling fans towards the promotion.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has now shared his reaction to the situation on the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast. The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion didn't seem too thrilled with Moon's comments and wasn't a big fan of how she revealed details of the meetings.

“[She was] doing great things [and] was in a tag team with Shotzi Blackheart, and that thing was going somewhere, and then kind of fizzled out for some reason. Shotzi got paired with somebody else, I’m sure that made Athena feel a certain way. But there again, when we’re talking about insider information that happened in meetings and stuff like that, I’m not a big fan of going out and talking about what happened in meetings," said Booker T.

Booker also thinks that Moon shouldn't have brought up Mandy Rose's name:

"...and I just don’t know why she made the comments. Oh, just like say for instance throwing Mandy Rose in there or even put Mandy Rose’s name out there, you know. Mandy Rose might like the way she goes out and dresses, she might like the role that she’s playing. It might benefit her very, very well to play that role." [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

Ember Moon's WWE run came to an end last November

Moon's WWE stint was quite a mixed bag and lasted for about six years. She signed a deal in 2015 and was a mainstay in the NXT Women's division over the next three years. A two-year main roster stint followed, with Moon debuting on RAW immediately after WrestleMania 34.

Fans who had witnessed Ember's NXT run had incredibly high hopes from her on the main roster. Unfortunately, nothing of note was done with her character on RAW and SmackDown. Moon eventually returned to NXT, where she spent the remainder of her WWE run.

Ember Moon was one of the most popular superstars during her stay in WWE NXT and is a former NXT Women's Champion. She also won the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles with Shotzi Blackheart on one occasion. On November 4, 2021, she was released from her contract.

