2-time Universal Champion claims he will retire from WWE in-ring competition at 45 years of age

A two-time WWE Universal Champion has opened up about his retirement plans. Seth Rollins recently revealed how much time he has left in the ring.

Ad

The Visionary has been a flag-bearer for WWE for the last several years. During his nearly 15-year stint with the Stamford-based promotion, he achieved almost everything the company had to offer. He has held every title twice, making him only the second person to become a two-time Grand Slam Champion.

In an interview with WFAN, Seth Rollins stated that he plans to bring the curtain down on his in-ring career at 45 years of age.

Ad

Trending

"I’ll be 39 in May. You know, 45 maybe really sounds alright to me, I think. It’s kind of going to depend on what I do in the next few years as far as outside of WWE or behind the scenes in WWE. Both of those things are appealing to me. So just got to figure out what that feels like. But like my body’s definitely…I feel good right now. I feel very good," Rollins said.

Ad

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

The Architect said he sees himself transitioning into a backstage role once he's done in the ring.

“I think I’m more behind-the-scenes guy when it’s time for me to finish up. Like I’d like to be on the other side of it. I don’t want to be like a character in front of it anymore. Once I’m done in the ring, like let me go back, let me help the business. Let me help the young guys and girls, let me do something like that… Yeah, maybe something in the creative department," he added. [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

What's next for Seth Rollins in WWE?

Seth Rollins was in action against CM Punk on the recent episode of RAW. The two men faced each other inside the Steel Cage in a rematch from earlier this year. The Visionary evened the score against The Straight Edge Superstar, thanks to a returning Roman Reigns.

The Only Tribal Chief dragged Rollins out of the cage and gave him the taste of his own medicine. In doing so, he accidentally cost Punk the match. As Paul Heyman was seen comforting a worn-out CM Punk in the ring, Roman Reigns laid out the Chicago native as well.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The message was sent loud and clear to both his rivals. After what went down earlier this week, a triple-threat match between these men appears to be on the cards for WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback