2-time World Champion set to compete on WWE RAW for the first time in over seven months

WWE RAW is gearing up for the Hottest Party of the Summer after a record-breaking Money in the Bank in London. On a recent edition of Monday Night RAW, two major stars made their return and entered into top feuds on the brand. Today, the company officially revealed that Drew McIntyre will compete in a match on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

In 2021, Drew McIntyre left WWE RAW and made his way to Friday Night SmackDown. After a lengthy feud with Happy Corbin and an eventual win over him at WrestleMania 38, The Scottish Warrior turned his attention towards the Tribal Chief before going after Gunther and the Intercontinental Championship.

Last week, McIntyre made his first appearance on the brand in months and saved Matt Riddle against Imperium. Today, it was announced that McIntyre and Riddle will team up on WWE RAW to face Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in a tag team match.

In November of 2022, McIntyre had a singles match against Baron Corbin and won. This was his last match on the brand for the year. It will be interesting to see if the makeshift team can withstand an onslaught from Imperium.

Drew McIntyre is feuding with top WWE RAW star

Earlier this year, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus both entered into a feud to go after the Intercontinental Champion Gunther. The two long-time best friends eventually got their wish and feuded with The Ring General.

Later, Gunther defended his Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 39. In the end, The Ring General pinned The Scottish Warrior to win the match.

During the Draft, McIntyre and Imperium were drafted to Monday Night RAW. Meanwhile, Sheamus and The Brawling Brutes remained on Friday Night SmackDown.

Last week, The Scottish Warrior returned to WWE at Money in the Bank 2023 and immediately went after the Intercontinental Champion. The two stars are now feuding on Monday Night RAW and it looks like a one-on-one match is on the horizon.

