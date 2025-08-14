2-time WWE Champion arrives to a big show on crutches, but there's a twist

A two-time WWE Champion showed up on a big show with crutches, but there was a big twist, and he was ultimately taking a shot at Seth Rollins for the &quot;Ruse of the Century&quot; that took place at SummerSlam 2025.That superstar was none other than two-time World Champion and two-time Grand Slam Champion, The Miz. He appeared on The Rich Eisen Show in place of the actual host, sports commentator veteran Rich Eisen. He appeared on crutches and said that he would be out of action for a very long time after he heard his knee pop in a backstage segment on SmackDown.&quot;I heard a pop in my knee and it ended up being broken. I went to Birmingham and they said I have a broken knee and so, unfortunately, I am going to be out of WWE for a significant amount of time,&quot; Miz said. [1:25 - 1:43]He revealed what was ultimately a ruse, stating that he went to Birmingham, Alabama, and the diagnosis confirmed that he would be out of action. But then, in a twist, he revealed that he was faking his injury, which was a shot at Seth Rollins, whose &quot;injury&quot; was either faked or completely exaggerated.The former WWE Champion said that he didn't know what to believe anymore, admitting that he was also thrown off by the fake injury that Seth Rollins portrayed, even when The Visionary was on The Rich Eisen Show himself a few weeks earlier.You can watch the full video below:The Miz picked out the next big star in WWEThe Miz has been in WWE for almost two decades at this point, which means he has a good idea as to who the next big stars in the industry are, having gone through multiple generations of talent that have come and gone.On a previous episode of The Rich Eisen Show, The Miz revealed that he sees in Logan Paul what he saw in stars like Roman Reigns and AJ Styles:&quot;When you get in a WWE ring, I can feel a person, and I know I've been there long enough who is going to be a star and who is going to be the next big thing. I felt it with AJ. I felt it with Roman Reigns, and I feel it with Logan Paul. And I think he hasn't scratched the surface of his talent,&quot; he said. [15:55 - 16:14]This is a huge sign of endorsement for his former tag team partner and opponent. The jury is still out on whether Logan Paul can reach such heights, considering the legacy that AJ Styles and Roman Reigns have. Of course, when discussing Logan Paul, the argument will likely always be made about the impact he made during a short duration.If you use quotes from the first half of this article in your publication, please credit The Rich Eisen Show and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.