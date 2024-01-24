2-time WWE champion who attacked William Regal 918 days ago has one-word reaction to his return

William Regal left AEW to re-sign with WWE in January 2023. He recently made his first on-screen appearance a year after his signing, drawing a reaction from a former champion who had previously choked him out on television.

Regal earned the respect of WWE Superstars during his time at the top in WWE NXT. He left to join AEW, where he led a popular faction before returning to the company last year. He made his first appearance after rejoining the company in a segment with Ava.

Following his appearance on WWE NXT, Karrion Kross took to Twitter to react to a video posted by the brand’s official Twitter handle. He had a one-word reaction to the authority figure appearing on-screen again.

"Regal…"

Karrion Kross is a two-time NXT Champion who had a bitter relationship with then-NXT General Manager William Regal. The former English superstar had put Samoa Joe in charge of affairs when Kross was the champion. It led to a rivalry between the two men for the title.

The Herald of Doomsday left a mark on the brand when he choked out William Regal in a backstage segment on the July 20, 2021 episode of the show. The iconic segment led to a great match between Kross and Joe.

William Regal was happy to see Karrion Kross back in WWE

Karrion Kross was released by WWE in November 2021 before being rehired in August 2022. His re-signing was seen as a positive step by many in the wrestling circles.

William Regal was particularly happy to see him back in the Stamford-based wrestling promotion. Speaking on the Gentleman Villain podcast, Regal stated that he was excited to see Kross and Scarlett back in the company.

"I'm really, really happy that [Kross] is getting to do his thing again. That lad's a, just a top rate lad, and Scarlett's a lovely lady. He's a good lad."

Regal has been known to spot talent well, and that is how he had managed to create many big stars in NXT. His return to WWE will help many young stars.

Karrion Kross is currently part of a new faction consisting of Scarlett, Paul Ellering, and Authors of Pain. It would be great to see him come across William Regal once again.

